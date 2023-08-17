FO claims all Chinese engineers in Gwadar attack remained safe

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has said that Pakistan is ensuring security for all Chinese citizens here, adding that no incident can affect the Pakistan-China relationship.

During her weekly press briefing on Thursday, Ms Baloch said that on August 13, Chinese engineers working on the CPEC project were attacked in Gwadar.

“Fortunately, all the Chinese engineers remained safe,” the spokesperson said, claiming that security forces killed all the attackers involved in attack.

Moreover, she said it is the responsibility of the Indian government to provide security to the Pakistani national team.

“India should provide such an environment where the players can participate in the tournament without any fear,” she remarked.

The FO spokesperson also said that the prime minister has condemned the Jaranwala incident, adding that the people of the entire country are saddened by the treatment towards the Christian community.

She claimed that the people involved in the Jaranwala incident will not be pardoned under any circumstances, and a high-level investigation is under way.

She further said that peace in the region, especially in South Asia, is in the interest of both Pakistan and the United States.

Describing the significant transition at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the spokesperson said Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi assumed the role of 32nd foreign secretary of Pakistan, succeeding ambassador Dr Asad Majeed Khan.

Paying gratitude to the outgoing foreign secretary Khan, the spokesperson said he would be remembered for his efforts for capacity building of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, which will bear long-lasting fruits for the service and for the nation.