Tahir Ashrafi condemns Jaranwala incident

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday condemned the Jaranwala incident, in which churches and many homes were ransacked.

Addressing a press conference flanked by the Lahore archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Mr Ashrafi said: “We have come to apologise to the leadership of the Christian community for what happened in Jaranwala.”

“Although Muslims are the majority in the country. The Christian community living in Pakistan enjoys equal rights,” Mr Ashrafi maintained.

He made it clear that Islam teaches a lesson in respecting all the prophets, adding that those responsible for the incident should be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the Lahore archbishop said, “Those who were involved in the Jaranwala incident want to spread unrest in the country. Such an incident has been orchestrated through proper planning.”

Earlier today, the United States had expressed concern over the church burning incidents in Jaranwala

In his press briefing of August 16, Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson of the US State Department, said the US was concerned over the incident.