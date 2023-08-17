Commercial theatre banned at Alhamra Art Centre

The Punjab Information and Culture Department (PICD) Thursday decided to ban all commercial theatres and related activities that have been taking place for the last many years on the premises of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at the Alhamra Art Centre.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, in this regard, has issued a comprehensive prohibition on all commercial theater stage plays in the iconic Al Hamra Mall Road.

This announcement has come hand-in-hand with the immediate cancellation of all bookings for scheduled plays.

The Alhamra Cultural Complex has been hosting and providing the space to hold meaningful performances for many years.

The decision was sparked by mounting complaints regarding explicit dance performances by actors in dramas held at the iconic Alhamra Mall Road venue.

Alhamra Halls’ – which comes under the jurisdiction of LAC – primary purpose was to conduct literary and cultural activities. However, commercial theatres were introduced to generate funds.

The Caretaker Culture Minister, Aamir Mir, emphasized that the ban is specifically targeted at commercial stage plays, while the artistic activities at Al-Hamra Cultural Complex will remain unaffected and continue as scheduled.

The minister clarified that the ban aims to uphold cultural and literary standards, thereby fostering an environment suitable for all audiences.

He emphasized that the ban is not intended to stifle artistic expression, but rather to channel it into more refined and culturally enriching forms.