Moderate, high-level flood expected at Ganda Singhwala in 24 hours

The authorities have warned that the water level in Sutlej is continuously rising, as India releases a current of 100,000 cusecs into the river.

Pakistan has received an emergency warning letter from New Delhi in this regard, and SAMAA TV has obtained a copy.

According to the letter, a current of 100,000 cusecs has entered Pakistan from Ferozepur Barrage. Another current of 190,000 cusecs from Harike Barrage is also moving towards Ferozepur, as per the letter.

The Kasur district administration says a high alert has been issued for Ganda Singhwala.

According to the PDMA spokesman, Sutlej is in a low-level flood at Ganda Singhwala.

He further said that a flood current of 69,220 cusecs is passing through Ganda Singhwala.

A moderate- to high-level flood is expected at Ganda Singhwala in the next 24 hours, the spokesperson cautioned.

He further said that India is expected to release more water till August 20.

Districts of Okara, Kasur, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan and Bahawalpur are located on the Sutlej and are under threat of flooding.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi has instructed the administrations of the respective districts to complete all precautionary arrangements.