Game-changing upgrade of Apple iPhone 15 Pro leaked

I never really paid much attention to push-to-talk calling until I stumbled upon the Apple Watch’s lesser-known gem – its walkie-talkie app. I came across this feature while browsing through the watch’s various watch faces.

Now, with rumours swirling about the iPhone 15 Pro gaining an Action button, it seems that this upcoming phone might adopt a feature I’ve grown quite fond of. Needless to say, I’m quite excited about the potential.

Although the shift towards an Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro may raise some eyebrows due to users’ familiarity with the physical mute switch on current models. The introduction of a rumoured action button could introduce a wave of fresh functionalities to the iPhone.

While many are eagerly anticipating other changes, such as the new periscope camera and the more robust titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the idea of having an iPhone that functions like a walkie-talkie is particularly intriguing.

With less than a month remaining until Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 15 event in September, recent leaks featuring a dummy iPhone 15 Pro unit, complete with cutouts for a USB-C port and an Action button, have ignited excitement about the possibility of a walkie-talkie feature for the iPhone.

Exploring customizable capabilities

One compelling reason for the introduction of an Action button, similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra, is its potential for customization. If this new button adopts haptic and capacitive technology, it could very well serve as a customizable push-to-talk button for communication between iPhone users.

Recent revelations from the iOS 17 beta 4 release have uncovered code hinting at various presets associated with an action button - including a mute function that users are likely to find familiar.

Furthermore, other shortcuts buried within the code suggest that the Action button could go beyond launching existing iPhone functions and apps. In fact, the iOS Shortcuts app might be harnessed to facilitate more complex actions.

In theory, one could program the Action button to initiate a call, although waiting for the recipient to answer might pose a challenge. It would be far more practical if the new button on the iPhone 15 Pro models enabled instantaneous communication with the intended recipient.

Paving the way for a native feature

For the Action button to truly emulate a walkie-talkie, Apple would need to integrate this feature natively into iOS. Currently, this feature is exclusive to watchOS.

However, incorporating it into iOS would potentially extend this functionality to older iPhones as well, possibly integrating it with the Phone or FaceTime apps.

Interestingly, the walkie-talkie feature on the Apple Watch relies on FaceTime for its operation. If FaceTime is disabled or removed, the walkie-talkie function becomes inaccessible. Enabling it as a native feature in iOS could offer iPhone users an alternative method of communication.

Despite my use of the iOS 17 public beta on my iPhone 14 Pro Max, no direct iPhone-to-iPhone communication function has surfaced thus far. However, this could be something Apple introduces in the future.

A vital feature for emergencies

Phone calls and FaceTime serve their purpose, but there have been numerous instances where I’ve found the Apple Watch’s walkie-talkie feature invaluable for instant communication.

It’s somewhat akin to Amazon Alexa devices’ polarizing Drop-In function - in both cases, the recipient need not formally accept the call. While this might sound intrusive, I’ve found it immensely helpful when my calls or texts remain unanswered.

However, there’s a potential life-saving aspect to this feature that must not be overlooked. By programming the Action button as a push-to-talk function, users could employ it to seek help during critical emergencies where timing is of the essence.

Consider a scenario where someone’s iPhone screen is malfunctioning, rendering them unable to make conventional phone calls or send text messages. In such a case, a walkie-talkie button on the iPhone could prove to be invaluable.

As Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 15 models inch closer to their reveal, there’s a compelling incentive for the company to contemplate bringing the Apple Watch’s hidden gem to the iPhone. With numerous leaks pointing towards the Action button’s existence, this could be another way the iPhone simplifies our lives.