In first phase of federal cabinet formation, 18 members take oath

In the initial phase of formation of the caretaker federal cabinet, 18 ministers have taken oath of their office.

The swearing-in ceremony for these ministers took place at the Presidency where President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to the caretaker cabinet.

The cabinet also includes seven special assistants to the prime minister. The oath ceremony was attended by many important personalities, including caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

The interim federal cabinet is as follows:

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti interior minister

Dr Shamshad Akhtar finance minister

Dr Umar Saif minister for IT and telecom

Journalist Murtaza Solangi information and broadcasting minister

Shahid Ashraf Tarar postal services minister

Retd Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider defence minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani foreign affairs minister

Dr Nadeem Jan health minister

Actor Jamal Shah culture minister

Aneeq Ahmed religious affairs minister

Mushaal Malik has been announced as the special assistant to the PM on human rights.

On the other hand, Gohar Ijaz, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Ahmed Irfan and Irfan Ahmed Aslam are also among those who have taken oath as ministers in the interim cabinet.

Dr Saif has been the chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board. He has also received several international awards in the field of technology. Solangi has previously served as the director general of Radio Pakistan. Bugti has previously served as the home minister of Balochistan and Dr Akhtar the governor of State Bank of Pakistan.

PM thanks Blinken for wishes

Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said that the caretaker government will assiduously work to facilitate free and fair election in the country.

In a tweet, he thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his good wishes.

The caretaker PM said the government places importance on partnership with the United States and deeply values the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region.

Earlier, Blinken, in a tweet, congratulated Anwaarul Haq Kakar on assuming the office of caretaker prime minister.

Shujaat-Kakar phone call

The caretaker premier also spoke to PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain over the phone and inquired after him. Kakar also sought guidance from Shujaat on political affairs.

The PML-Q president hoped there is economic development during the caretaker set-up under PM Kakar. He also advised Kakar to take all political powers on board to solve the country’s problems.