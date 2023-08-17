In first phase of federal cabinet formation, 10-12 ministers set to take oath today

The initial phase of the formation of the caretaker cabinet is near, as 10 to 12 ministers are scheduled to take oath of their office today.

The swearing-in ceremony for these few ministers will take place today at 5pm at the Presidency where President Dr Arif Alvi will administer the oath to the caretaker cabinet.

The oath ceremony is expected to be attended by many important personalities.

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti and other cabinet members are likely to take oath, as Bugti is set to become the caretaker federal interior minister.

Bugti has previously served as the home minister of Balochistan.

On the other hand, Dr Umar Saif is likely to be made the caretaker IT and telecom minister, as per sources. Dr Saif has been the chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board.

He has also received several international awards in the field of technology.

Moreover, journalist Murtaza Solangi is also reportedly a part of the caretaker federal cabinet, and will take oath today.

Solangi, who has previously served as the director general of Radio Pakistan, will be given the portfolio of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it has been learnt.

PM thanks Blinken for wishes

Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said that the caretaker government will assiduously work to facilitate free and fair election in the country.

In a tweet, he thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his good wishes.

The caretaker PM said the government places importance on partnership with the United States and deeply values the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region.

Earlier, Blinken, in a tweet, congratulated Anwaarul Haq Kakar on assuming the office of caretaker prime minister.

Shujaat-Kakar phone call

The caretaker premier also spoke to PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain over the phone and inquired after him. Kakar also sought guidance from Shujaat on political affairs.

The PML-Q president hoped there is economic development during the caretaker set-up under PM Kakar. He also advised Kakar to take all political powers on board to solve the country’s problems.