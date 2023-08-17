Asia Cup Sri Lanka leg ticket sales kick off

The ticket sales for the highly anticipated Asia Cup Sri Lanka leg have officially commenced on Thursday (today).

The tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk. The announcement was made through the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official social media channels.

The organizers have set the stage with an array of ticketing options catering to different preferences and budgets.

For the Super Four stage matches, the entry threshold has been set at an affordable $10, allowing fans to experience the riveting action without breaking the bank.

For those seeking a more lavish cricketing experience, Colombo matches offer a premium seating option with tickets reaching a maximum price of $400.

Kandy, another host city for the Asia Cup, boasts its own unique ticketing structure. The minimum price for the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match in Kandy has been set at $5, making it an enticing option for fans in the region.

The grandstand ticket price in Kandy has been established at $50, providing spectators with an elevated vantage point to cheer for their favorite teams.

However, the spotlight is undoubtedly on the high-octane clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

Ticket sales for this intense encounter are scheduled to commence at 06:30 PM, sparking a frenzy of anticipation among fans eager to secure their spot in the stadium.

To manage the overwhelming demand, a purchase limit of two tickets per individual, verified by an ID card or passport, has been imposed for the Pakistan-India match.

The organizers have also unveiled a range of VIP ticketing options.

For the monumental Pakistan-India match, VIP tickets have been priced at Rs8700.

Nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final. The Sri Lanka leg will begin with the home side taking on Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 31 August.

Last week, the tickets for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan were put on sale. The tournament kicks off in Multan when the hosts Pakistan play Nepal on 30 August.