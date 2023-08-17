Supreme Court asked to take suo motu notice of petrol price hike

An application was submitted with the Human Rights Cell of the Supreme Court seeking a suo motu notice of the increase in prices of petroleum products.

The application was submitted by local lawyer Advocate Mudassar Chaudhry.

The plea maintained that the prices of petroleum products are being increased, and due to the rising inflation, the poor are forced to commit suicides.

It further said that the law gives every citizen the right to live.

The chief justice of Pakistan is requested to take suo motu notice of this matter, adding that the nation’s hopes are pinned to the CJP.

The Ministry of Finance had on Tuesday notified an increase in petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre, taking it to Rs290.45.

Other than that, the price of high speed diesel was also increased by Rs20 per litre. The new price of the diesel is Rs293.40 per litre.

However, the price of light speed diesel and kerosene oil remains unchanged.

The next change in rates of petroleum products will be made on August 31.