Suspect judicial officer in Rizwana torture case made OSD

One of the main suspects in the Rizwana torture case, the judicial officer of Islamabad has been made an officer on special duty (OSD) after an approval from the chief justice of the Lahore High Court.

Asim Hafeez, the husband of the main suspect Somia Asim, was made an OSD by the registrar of the Lahore High Court on the orders of the chief justice.

With the approval of the chief justice, the registrar issued a notification for making Asim Hafeez an OSD.

The judicial officer will remain an OSD in Rawalpindi, as per the notification.

Rizwana has been under treatment in Lahore’s General Hospital for over 20 days. On Wednesday, a skin grafting procedure on her face had been started. In the next phase, the procedure will be repeated on her back.

A few days ago, head of the medical board formed to treat Rizwana said the teen domestic worker will undergo four to five more surgeries, adding the surgeons performing the procedures include a team of plastic surgeons.

Prof Jodat Saleem said the medical board will conduct an examination of Rizwana’s injuries, adding the same surgery will be performed for the next three weeks.

The medical board head further said that special dressings are used to fix the wounds, adding that relevant surgeries are performed only by plastic surgeons.

Rizwana’s condition is out of danger, Prof Saleem said. She has started sitting, and will start walking soon, he added.