“Shame on us!”: Celebrities condemn Church vandalization in Jaranwala

The recent vandalization of multiple churches in the Jaranwala area of Faisalabad, prompted by allegations of blasphemy, has garnered widespread condemnation from celebrities, adding their voices to a growing chorus of outrage.

The incident, which unfolded in the Isa Nagri area of Jaranwala, witnessed several churches, including the Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church, and Shehroonwala Church, being set ablaze by an enraged mob on Wednesday.

The mob’s anger stemmed from allegations of blasphemy involving a local Christian family.

Prominent figures from Pakistan’s entertainment industry expressed their dismay at the incident.

Turning to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mahira Khan wrote: “Shame on us!”

Renowned actress, Sajjal Ali, took to his social media platform, condemning the attacks and calling for unity among all citizens.

“There is no place for violence in any religion, Such a Shamefull act!, Absolutely heartbroken disgusted. I strongly condemn this act of violence against minorities. Praying for unity and peace,” the actress wrote.

Similarly, Actress Azekah Daniel also raised her voice, stating, “This is NOT Jinnah’s Pakistan! I strongly condemn this atrocity against the Christian community”. She further added, “Why can’t show some respect for Holy places be it a Church or a Mosque? I stand against these atrocities and unjust acts of violence!” asserting “I DEMAND JUSTICE FOR ALL”.

Nadia Jamil also condemned the incident on social media

Shehzad Roy – Pakistani singer-songwriter, guitarist, activist, social worker and humanitarian– also reacted to the incident stating: “If the state does not arrest each and every person involved in it through video footage and make an example, then we are doomed”.

The incident has sparked outrage not only within Pakistan but also on the international stage.

Human rights organizations and religious leaders worldwide have condemned the attack and called for the protection of religious minorities.