Renowned Chinese female track runners identified as men

The ongoing controversy regarding the gender of two prominent Chinese female track runners, Liao Mengxue and Tong Zenghuan, has been rekindled following their removal from the IAAF world rankings. This resurgence comes in the wake of previous speculations that they might be men rather than women.

In 2019, Liao and Tong gained international attention when they triumphed in the 4x400m relay race during the National Athletics Championships, representing Hunan Province. However, their appearance attracted scrutiny, with claims that they lacked feminine features.

Accusations arose, suggesting that they might be men posing as women to gain an unfair advantage in women’s athletic competitions. Allegations ranged from noticing Adam’s apples to physical attributes in the groin area that fuelled doubts about their gender. Despite the initial uproar, the controversy eventually subsided. Until now.

The IAAF’s decision to exclude Liao Mengxue and Tong Zenghuan from their world rankings has reignited the debate. Many see this exclusion as validation of the suspicions surrounding their gender identity.

Back in 2019, observers on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, pointed out their perceived masculine traits, ranging from prominent foreheads to hints of Adam’s apples. Some attributed these attributes to alleged drug use, suggesting they might have manipulated their hormone levels using performance-enhancing substances like anabolic steroids.

While the Chinese Athletics Association previously confirmed both athletes as female, the recent turn of events has reignited doubts. Competing at the 2019 Doha World Championships and participating in a limited number of domestic competitions afterward raised suspicions.

The Chinese Athletics Association’s mandate for stringent blood testosterone tests on female athletes further fuelled the debate. Athletes exceeding a specific testosterone threshold face restrictions in national and international competitions.

Critics argue that the new testing criteria could hinder Liao and Tong from future women’s competitions. Conversely, some voices, like those expressed in a Tencent article, dismiss the controversy as a conspiracy theory.

The article suggests that Tong might have retired, explaining her absence from the IAAF rankings. Liao’s alleged marriage and motherhood are also mentioned, along with her diminished ranking at 527th place.

As the discussion resurfaces, a video featuring Liao Mengxue speaking in a low, masculine voice has surfaced, further intensifying speculations about her gender. Yet, the official stance of the Chinese Athletic Association continues to assert that both Liao and Tong are biologically female.