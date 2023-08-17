Commendation awards conferred upon Kinnaird principal, UN youth envoy, social entrepreneur

In celebration of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, Punjab Governor Baleeghur Rehman bestowed the prestigious commendation awards upon global youth activist and entrepreneur Rizwan Anwar.

Dr Rukhsana David, principal of Kinnaird College for Women, and Maha Jamil, co-chair of Youth Revolution Clan, also received the awards at the ceremony.

The commendation ceremony was held at the Governor House Lahore.

Dr David has been honored for her exceptional dedication to promoting education and facilitating access to quality education for women across Pakistan. Her visionary leadership has also been instrumental in championing peace, social justice, and sustainable development to combat climate change through a multitude of impactful initiatives.

Rizwan Anwar, a UN global ambassador, accomplished entrepreneur and esteemed academician, has been chosen for this exceptional honor in recognition of his contributions and unwavering commitment to advancing youth development and engagement across Pakistan.

An advocate for the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, Rizwan has played a pivotal role in engaging Pakistani youth in various developmental initiatives, having represented Pakistan in over 60 countries through his youth-led initiatives, which have been duly acknowledged by the United Nations.

Maha Jamil, Co-Chair of Youth Revolution Clan, and Director at Kinnaird Centre for Learning and Cultural Development at the Kinnaird College for Women Lahore, has been instrumental in empowering women through education they skill-building activities aimed at fostering economic growth.

Expressing gratitude to the government for this esteemed recognition, Rizwan Anwar vowed to continue his tireless efforts with renewed commitment and passion. He expressed his determination to utilize this award as a source of inspiration to further propel his work towards equity and focused endeavors in the realm of youth development.

Rizwan’s multifaceted role also encompasses dedicated efforts towards uplifting underprivileged segments of society through his entrepreneurial ventures. His overarching aspiration is to see Pakistan ascend as a developed and prosperous nation on the global stage. With unwavering dedication and integrity, he pledges to persistently contribute towards realizing this vision.