Distraught boy goes to police, asks to be placed in orphanage

A 10-year-old boy from China attracted attention recently when he made a surprising decision following an argument with his mother.

Upset over his overdue homework, the young boy decided to leave home and went straight to the local police station in Chongqing’s Yubei district.

He hoped to seek assistance and requested to be placed in an orphanage instead.

CCTV footage captured the boy’s unexpected visit to the Huixing Police Station, where he was met by two police officers.

After some conversation, the boy disclosed that he had been scolded by his mother for not completing his homework, prompting his unconventional choice to seek refuge in an orphanage.

The officers managed to obtain his parents’ contact information and reached out to his mother to confirm the homework-related argument.

The boy expressed his frustration, saying, “My mom scolded me every day for not doing my homework and left the house. She just nags me to study every day. I’d rather go to an orphanage.”

With their guidance, the police successfully calmed the boy and contacted his father to pick him up.

Despite his initial reluctance, they convinced him that returning home was a better solution than going to an orphanage.

The incident and its accompanying CCTV footage spread across China, sparking a mix of reactions.

Some individuals interpreted the incident as a reflection of a generation of children with a lack of discipline, while others commended the police for their empathetic approach in resolving the situation.