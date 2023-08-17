Jaranwala incident: US says violence, threats of violence never acceptable

The United States has expressed concern over the church burning incidents in Jaranwala on Wednesday.

In his press briefing of August 16, Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson of the US State Department, said the US was concerned over the incident.

The US speaks about the right to peaceful freedom of speech and the right to freedom of religion and belief for everyone.

He hoped the Pakistani authorities fully investigate the incident, and urged the people of Pakistan to remain peaceful.

“So we are deeply concerned that churches and homes were targeted in response to reported Quran desecration in Pakistan. We support peaceful freedom of expression and the right to freedom of religion and belief for everybody,” Mr Patel said.

He further remarked that the US has previously said it is always concerned about incidents of religiously motivated violence.

“Violence or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of expression, and we urge Pakistani authorities to conduct a full investigation into these allegations and call for calm for all of those involved,” he concluded his remarks.

On Wednesday, the political leadership and civil society representatives condemned the burning of churches in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad, as an enraged mob vandalized the worship places over alleged blasphemy allegations.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar condemned the incident and said, “I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad.”

“Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on equal basis,” Kakar said.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said all religious places, books and persons were sacred and deserved the highest level of respect.

“I urge the government to take action against the culprits. I also appeal to Ulama, Mashaykh and religious scholars from all schools of thought to come forward and condemn the reprehensible actions. Such madness can’t be allowed. Pakistan belongs to all religious minorities,” he said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted that he was horrified to hear about the attack on churches in Jaranwala, Faisalabad.

Bilawal said: “Violating the sanctity of places of worship is absolutely unacceptable. The administration must ensure the safety of the Christian community and their churches.”