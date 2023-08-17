Passenger with allergies prevents peanuts on plane, now seeks refund

A woman who suffers from a severe peanut allergy has come forward with a distressing experience during her recent flight on a Eurowings aeroplane.

Leah Williams, 27, found herself in a difficult situation when she realized the cabin crew was preparing to serve peanuts to passengers onboard a flight from London to Dusseldorf, Germany.

Concerned for her health, Williams informed the flight attendants about her severe nut allergy and asked them to refrain from serving peanuts during the flight.

However, Williams claims that the response from the cabin crew was far from understanding. Feeling she had no other option, she took a drastic step to protect herself.

Williams decided to purchase all the available packets of peanuts on the plane to ensure they wouldn’t be served to other passengers.

In total, she spent £144 (approximately $184) on 48 packets of peanuts, nearly three times the cost of her plane ticket. Now, she’s seeking a refund for her unexpected expenditure.

Describing the situation, Williams recounted, “The stewards looked at me blankly like I was crazy and said, ‘But there is a lot, we’ll have to count them all.’ I said, ‘Please do count them, and I will pay for them all, seeing as you have left me with no choice.’” She expressed her disappointment in how Eurowings handled the situation and the impact it had on her.

The airline, however, offers a slightly different perspective on the incident. A spokesperson for Eurowings stated that Williams was not pressured into buying all the peanut packets.

In fact, the purser on board tried to provide an alternative solution by informing the surrounding passengers about Williams’ allergy. Initially, Williams agreed to this approach, but ultimately chose to purchase the packets herself.

Williams claimed that she had requested the cabin crew to make an announcement to all passengers, asking them not to consume or purchase nuts during the flight due to her severe allergy.

However, her request was reportedly denied by the crew, citing company policy. Eurowings countered this by asserting that they did offer to inform the passengers around Williams about her condition.

The incident has ignited a debate online about whether Williams’ concerns were valid and who was at fault in the situation.

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, peanut dust is not airborne and is unlikely to cause severe reactions through contact alone. Nevertheless, Williams’ story underscores the complexities that individuals with severe allergies can face while travelling.