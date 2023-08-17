PCB adds Imran Khan in video but removed ex-cricketer who criticised board

In the updated video after facing backlash, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) included World Cup 1992 winning captain Imran Khan. But, it apparently removed former captain Wasim Akram who had criticised the cricket board on omission.

The new video is out on the PCB’s official ‘X’ handle after the social media users bashed the cricket board and urged it to keep cricket away from politics.

However, they spotted another exclusion. There is no Wasim Akram, who was the man of the match in the 1992 World Cup final.

Although it is impossible to include every cricketer who has represented Pakistan at the international level, Wasim Akram was vocal in his criticism of the cricket board for omitting Imran Khan from a previous video celebrating Pakistan cricket’s history.

He holds the record for the most Test wickets (414) as well as the record for the most five wickets per innings (25) for Pakistan.

Sultan of Swing was shocked to see that the PCB’s video on the history of Pakistan cricket did not include Imran Khan.

He posted on ‘X’ that the PCB should delete the video and apologise for their omission of Imran Khan.

He said that regardless of their political differences, Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket, He also said that Imran Khan gave Pakistan a pathway to success in cricket.