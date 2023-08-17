Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon likely to announce official relationship

Brad Pitt might be getting ready to tell the world about his new love, Ines De Ramon! And get this – it could be happening right as his divorce from Angelina Jolie is getting sorted out.

They are spending a ton of time together and practically glued at the hip, going between Bard Pitt’s homes in LA and Europe.

But here’s the interesting part – she still has her own place.

Here’s the exciting bit – we might not have to wait too long for them to make it official.

Brad and Ines could be sharing their romance with us soon.

Here’s how it all started: there were whispers about Brad and Ines after they were seen together at a Bono concert last November. And now, it’s pretty clear they’re more than just friends.

Sources say Brad is really into Ines, who’s smart, beautiful, and has a great sense of humour.

Meanwhile, Pitt may lose the custody of his kids he shares with Jolie to acquire the ownership of their once jointly-owned French winery, Chateau Miraval.