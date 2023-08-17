Babar Azam wishes ‘happy retirement’ to Wahab Riaz

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam wished his Peshawar Zalmi team-mate Wahab Riaz “Happy Retirement”, after the fast bowler announced the retirement earlier today.

Babar Azam also added in his tweet, “You always gave your best on the field and tried to help the youngsters as much as possible. Good luck for your future plans.”

Wahab Riaz thanked Babar Azam and asked him to keep making Pakistan proud in future.

Wahab Riaz and Babar Azam played together for Pakistan and Wahab Riaz also played under Babar Azam’s captaincy in PSL 8.