All perks Neymar is going to enjoy after joining Al Hilal

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar is set to join Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for a staggering €100 million a year, plus a host of lavish perks.

The Brazilian forward, who has been linked with a move away from PSG for some time, will reportedly receive a house with 25 bedrooms, a 40x10 meter swimming pool and three saunas.

He will also have five full-time staff to look after his home, as well as a fleet of luxury cars, including a Bentley Continental GT, an Aston Martin DBX and a Lamborghini Huracán.

Neymar will also have a 24-hour driver at his disposal, and all bills for hotels, restaurants and other services during his off days will be sent to the club headquarters to be paid.

He will also have a private plane at his disposal for his travels, and he will receive €500,000 for each social media post that promotes Saudi Arabia.

