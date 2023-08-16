Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as 32nd foreign secretary

** Foreign Affairs Special Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has been appointed as the 32nd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, replacing Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan who retires from government service upon attaining superannuation.**

The appointment of Qazi was announced by the Foreign Office (FO) through a tweet on ‘X’ platform on Wednesday.

As Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States in 2021, retiree Asad Majeed sent a diplomatic cable, known as a “cypher,” that implicated a US State Department official in threatening serious consequences if then-prime minister Imran Khan was not removed from office.

Qazi has a long and distinguished career in the foreign service. He has served in various capacities at the FO.