TikTok banned for government employees

New York City is banning TikTok from government devices, effective immediately.

This is the latest in a series of bans on TikTok by governments around the world, who are concerned about the app’s security risks.

The NYC Cyber Command, a subset of the Office of Technology and Innovation, made the recommendation to ban the app after finding that the app posed a security threat.

The Cyber Command is responsible for protecting the city’s technical networks, and they believe that TikTok could be used by hackers to gain access to those networks.

Other states and localities have also banned TikTok, including Montana, which banned the app for all residents in May 2023. However, most legislators have taken a more limited approach, banning TikTok for government employees only.

Some 33 states across the country now have restrictions on the use of TikTok on government-owned tech.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has denied that the app is a security threat.

The company has said that it is committed to protecting user privacy and security, and that it has never shared user data with the Chinese government.

However, these assurances have not been enough to convince some governments, who continue to see TikTok as a potential security risk.