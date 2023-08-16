ALDI to acquire 400 stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida

German multinational supermarket chain ALDI is all set to sign an agreement to acquire Winn-Dixie grocery stores and Harveys Supermarkets.

According to a news release from Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys, ALDI will acquire approximately 400 stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

Southeastern Grocers said ALDI will continue to operate the existing stores and “will also evaluate which locations to convert to the ALDI format,” the release said.

Aldi, company brand name of two German multinational family-owned discount supermarket chains operating over 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

Who owns Aldi?

The chain was founded by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in 1946, when they took over their mother’s store in Essen. The business was split into two separate groups in 1960, that later became Aldi Nord, headquartered in Essen, and Aldi Süd, headquartered in Mülheim.

The stores that are not converted will continue to be operated as Winn-Dixie or Harveys stores.

“Our successful transformational journey has created a unique opportunity with leading partners who share our vision and common commitments to creating value for their customers. We believe these next steps will fuel a phenomenal experience for our customers, new opportunities for our associates and increased value for our shareholders. As the sales processes proceed, we’ll stay acutely focused upon delivering the exceptional quality, service and value that our customers and communities have come to expect from us,” Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said in the news release.

Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI, said the following in another news release: “Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come. The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”