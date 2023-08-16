US congrats Kakar as Pakistan prepares for ‘free and fair elections’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken telephoned Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and congratulations him on assuming the office.

He tweeted that congratulated new interim prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar as Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly.

Blinken said we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity.

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar said, “Thank you Secretary Blinken. The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution.”

Kakar said Pakistan place importance on our partnership with the US and deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region.