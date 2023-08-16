Google Chrome’s latest AI feature: Could be bad news for bloggers

Google is bringing more AI magic to its products, and they’re introducing a neat feature to their Search Generative Experience (SGE).

This feature will summarise articles right in your Chrome web browser. You know how SGE already gives concise summaries of search results? Well, this new “SGE while browsing” takes that a step further.

Here’s the scoop. Google is gradually rolling this out, starting next week.

Initially, it will be part of the Search Labs programme, which is like a club for testing early Google Search features.

It will first come to mobile devices, for Android and iOS users, and later to desktop Chrome browsers.

Imagine this: you’re reading a blog post or article, and a small pop-up appears. Google’s tool highlights the main points of the page. Click on a highlight, and you’re taken straight to the paragraph you want.

The Verge noted that this only works for publicly accessible articles, not paywalled ones.

But there’s more. The updated SGE will let you hover over words for meanings or diagrams, especially for subjects like science or history.

Concerns for bloggers

Now, consider the bloggers. They might have concerns.

While quick summaries are handy, imagine spending time crafting a detailed article, only for readers to skim a condensed version.

Bloggers worry that the charm, context, and important details they’ve woven might be missed.

This is especially concerning for serious topics, where skimming could lead to missing crucial info like safety guidelines.

Bloggers might not be thrilled about this. Even though Google’s leader, Sundar Pichai, sees this as the future of search, bloggers aren’t fully on board.