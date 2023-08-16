Nora Fatehi soars temperature with fiery photos

Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi continues to leave her fans in awe with her breathtaking and flawless content on the social media platform.

No matter what Nora does, she soars temperature. Taking to Instagram, Nora shared a set of four fiery snaps. In the photos, she is seen wearing a blackish top, layered up by a bluish outfit.

The Moroccan diva is seen wearing a minimal makeup. However, her striking poses for the snaps are enough to steal the spotlight.

Her dedicated fans took no time to pen their feedback in the comments section. In the comments box, one of the users penned, “Looking so gorgeous”.

Another of the users dropped the fiery emoticons to applaud the “Dance Meri Rani” star.

Nora is taking a great advantage of being an avid social media user as she has claimed over 45.2 million followers on her Instagram handle.