Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Masses being deprived of right to live, says Abdul Aleem Khan

IPP president blasts previous administrations for squandering five years
Qazafi Butt Aug 16, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) president Abdul Aleem Khan has said that masses were being deprived of right to live by skyrocketing inflation and petroleum prices.

In a statement on Wednesday, he took a jibe at the government over yesterday’s massive increase in price of petroleum products and railway fare hike.

The IPP president blasted the previous administrations for squandering five years and said that the people is being punished since inflation has reached its height.

Aleem Khan said the current state of affairs would be different if previous governments had considered the needs of the poor rather than just padding their own wallets.

He went on to say that IPP stands with the poor people for the protection of people’s rights.

pakistani politics

aleem khan

Abdul Aleem Khan

Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular