Masses being deprived of right to live, says Abdul Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) president Abdul Aleem Khan has said that masses were being deprived of right to live by skyrocketing inflation and petroleum prices.

In a statement on Wednesday, he took a jibe at the government over yesterday’s massive increase in price of petroleum products and railway fare hike.

The IPP president blasted the previous administrations for squandering five years and said that the people is being punished since inflation has reached its height.

Aleem Khan said the current state of affairs would be different if previous governments had considered the needs of the poor rather than just padding their own wallets.

He went on to say that IPP stands with the poor people for the protection of people’s rights.