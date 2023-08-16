RFAK’s ‘Mere Ho Jao’ ft. Kinza Hashmi and Karan Wahi sparks uproar

Renowned vocalist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has released a new song titled “Mere Ho Jao,” featuring the talented Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi and Indian actor/host Karan Wahi.

The song’s release on August 15th has created a buzz, capturing the attention of fans on both sides of the border.

The music video beautifully portrays a tale of love, complemented by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s mesmerizing voice.

The lyrics, penned by Mani Manjot, resonate with the emotions depicted in the scenes, which were shot in the picturesque city of Dubai.

With nearly 600,000 views on social media, the video has garnered widespread admiration. Fans from Pakistan and India have united in appreciating the on-screen chemistry between Karan Wahi and Kinza Hashmi, reflecting the power of music and storytelling to bridge cultural boundaries.

The collaboration between the two actors had sparked curiosity earlier when pictures and videos of them together surfaced online, fueling speculations of a joint project.

The release of “Mere Ho Jao” has now confirmed these speculations, and the song’s enchanting melody and heartfelt narrative have further added to the excitement surrounding this cross-border artistic venture.