Tickets of Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash to go on sale from Thursday

The sale of Asia Cup- Sri Lanka leg would start from Thursday, 17 August, which will include the tickets of the big clash between Pakistan and India.

The sale of first round tickets would start from 2 pm, as three matches will be played in Sri Lanka in the first round.

The match between Pakistan and India would be played on 2 September whereas the tickets of the second round will start at 6 pm.

Pakistan and India are also expected to clash in the second round, as both are expected to beat Nepal in the first round.

In the second round, five matches would be played in Sri Lanka as only one match of Super four will be played in Lahore.

It was also announced that people will be able to buy only four tickets on one ID card and passport, whereas they will be able to buy only two tickets on one ID card, passport for Pakistan and India’s match.

The first match of Asia Cup would be played on 30 August in Multan, between hosts Pakistan and Nepal.