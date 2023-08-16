Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt all praise for husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt bags over 78.9m followers on Instagram
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 16, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt praised her husband Ranbir Kapoor, saying the latter is his “happy place”.

In a session on Instagram for her fans, Alia has answered number of questions in line with her personal and professional lives.

Taking to Instagram story, Alia dropped a picture with Ranbir. Talking about “best thing” of her husband, Alia said, “He’s my happy place cause I can be my truest authentic self with him.”

Separately, she shared one of her pictures, which was captured by Ranbir. She said, “Ranbir is my most favourite photograph, ever.”

The starlet is not only known for her excellent acting skills, but for her uber-cool content on the social media platform. She has amassed over 78.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor

lifestyle

Alia Bhatt

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular