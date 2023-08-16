Alia Bhatt all praise for husband Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt praised her husband Ranbir Kapoor, saying the latter is his “happy place”.

In a session on Instagram for her fans, Alia has answered number of questions in line with her personal and professional lives.

Taking to Instagram story, Alia dropped a picture with Ranbir. Talking about “best thing” of her husband, Alia said, “He’s my happy place cause I can be my truest authentic self with him.”

Separately, she shared one of her pictures, which was captured by Ranbir. She said, “Ranbir is my most favourite photograph, ever.”

The starlet is not only known for her excellent acting skills, but for her uber-cool content on the social media platform. She has amassed over 78.9 million followers on her Instagram account.