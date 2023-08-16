Jungkook’s solo track ‘Seven’ dominates billboard charts

BTS member Jungkook’s solo track “Seven” (feat. Latto) continues to make waves on various Billboard charts, marking an impressive achievement in his solo career.

According to the latest Billboard charts data on August 15th, Jungkook’s “Seven” has maintained its position at the top of the Global 200 and Global (excluding the US) charts for four consecutive weeks.

This remarkable feat makes him the only K-pop solo artist to achieve this level of consistent success. The song also secured the 28th spot on Billboard’s renowned ‘Hot 100’ singles chart.

Jungkook’s solo release “Seven” has demonstrated remarkable staying power since its debut on July 14th. Not only did it debut at number one on the charts, but it has managed to maintain its dominant position due to its unwavering popularity.

Notably, the song tied with BTS’ iconic hit “Dynamite” on Billboard’s Global 200 chart, showcasing the influence of BTS’s members on the charts.

Jungkook has achieved several significant milestones with “Seven.” He became the first K-pop artist to cross 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify with just one official solo release.

His song garnered attention with multiple versions like the Summer remix and Nightfall version, contributing to his widespread recognition.

He previously became the fastest Asian soloist to gain 9 million followers on Spotify. This extraordinary success is further highlighted by the rapid increase of his monthly listeners from 13 million to a staggering 35 million in just 30 days.

The track’s success extended to Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart, where it secured the top position for 30 consecutive days, a record for an Asian artist.