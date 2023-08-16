Netflix unveils teaser, premiere date for ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ anime

The original “Scott Pilgrim” comic book series, created by Canadian author Bryan Lee O’Malley, follows the story of an unmotivated musician named Scott who must battle his love interest’s seven evil ex-boyfriends in order to win her affection.

The comic gained immense popularity and was adapted into a live-action film in 2010, which has since become a cult hit.

The Netflix anime adaptation, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” brings back the entire main cast from the live-action film, including Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, and others.

The series is written and produced by Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, with executive producer Edgar Wright, who directed the live-action film.

The anime’s storyline is expected to follow the comic’s narrative, but it remains to be seen whether it will also incorporate elements from the film adaptation or bring its own unique twists.

With the growing popularity of anime on Netflix, this adaptation is likely to attract a dedicated audience. The streaming platform has been expanding its anime offerings and is set to release several new anime shows this year, including highly anticipated titles like “Pokémon” and “One Piece.”