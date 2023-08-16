Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome 3’ set to roar on Christmas 2024

Akshay Kumar fans are in for a treat as the beloved actor returns for the third instalment of the popular comedy franchise, “Welcome” and its third sequel is named “Welcome to the Jungle.”

The upcoming film, titled “Welcome to the Jungle,” is all set to release on Christmas 2024. This announcement marks a joyful reunion of Akshay Kumar with producer Firoz Nadiadwala for yet another entertaining cinematic adventure.

The film’s genre promises to be a unique blend of comedy and adventure, set in the jungle. With a star-studded ensemble cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Dutt, “Welcome to the Jungle” aims to deliver an unforgettable adventure comedy that takes the franchise’s humour and entertainment value to new heights.

Interestingly, the original Welcome film was also released on Christmas back in 2007, making the Christmas 2024 release date of “Welcome to the Jungle” a nod to the franchise’s roots.

After missing out on the second instalment, Akshay Kumar’s return to the Welcome franchise is eagerly anticipated. The film’s casting includes several exciting changes, such as Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt stepping into new roles and the addition of Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Suniel Shetty to the ensemble.

The film’s preparations are in full swing, with shooting locations locked and action scenes and character looks in progress.

As fans eagerly await the official film announcement, it’s clear that “Welcome to the Jungle” is poised to be a rollicking adventure that combines humour, chaos, and entertainment, making it a Christmas 2024 treat not to be missed.