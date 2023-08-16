Sadia Khan beams with joy in fresh photoshoot

Renowned actress Sadia Khan has established herself as one of the most prolific stars, who are currently active in the showbiz industry.

Despite showcasing her acting skills, she is also known for the art of modelling. As an avid social media user, she shared a fresh glimpses of photoshoot on Instagram account in a bid to swoon her dedicated fans.

For the photoshoot, Sadia is seen putting up a floral saree, layered up by a luxurious jewelry.

Fans started to applaud the diva in the comments section in no time. In the comments box, one of the users penned, “Gorgeous”. Another of the fans praised the diva, saying, “You are looking so pretty”.

Another of the netizens expressed her thoughts by dropping a set of heart emoticons.

Sadia has bagged over two million followers on her Instagram due to her utter dedication for acting and strong connection with her fans.