‘Dream Girl 2’ groovy song ‘Naach’ sparks joy with electrifying moves

The much-anticipated sequel, “Dream Girl 2,” heats up the scene with its latest track “Naach,” featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

Following the success of their previous hit “Dil Ka Telephone,” the duo’s undeniable on-screen chemistry and magnetic energy take centre stage once again.

“Naach” promises a dance extravaganza, showcasing Ayushmann and Ananya’s remarkable dance moves that are set to captivate audiences.

The icing on the cake is the infectious “Naach” hook step, destined to become this year’s go-to dance move. With Nakash Aziz’s sensational vocals, Tanishk Bagchi’s music direction, and lyrics by Shaan Yadav, the song is a sonic delight that beckons listeners to hit the dance floor.

“Dream Girl 2” follows the footsteps of its predecessor, promising pulsating beats that will keep listeners grooving all night long. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is set to release on August 25, 2023.

Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the movie features a stellar ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Annu Kapoor. Get ready to be swept off your feet by the rhythmic magic of “Naach” as “Dream Girl 2” hits the silver screen.