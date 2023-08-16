PSL presenter Erin Holland labelled ‘barbie doll’

Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter Erin Holland, who is known for her love and passion for the sports, especially cricket, now showed passion for the football.

Taking to Instagram, Erin shared a fresh collection of the snaps, enjoying the football game at the stadium. Though her post was in line with the football match, she was noted for her excellent fashion sense.

View this post on Instagram

As England reached their first Women’s World Cup final after beating Australia 3-1 today, one of the netizens expressed her thoughts in the comments section, saying, “I love your outfit”. The user expressed her disappointment over the loss of Australia.

Another of the users deemed Erin as “barbie doll”, saying, “It’s just a game one have to win another loose.”

Erin, who is also a wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting, gained immense popularity in Pakistan and other parts of the world due to her commitment with the sports.