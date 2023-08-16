Nida Yasir’s blunt assessment of men leave many feeling uneasy

Nida Yasir recently made a surprising statement about her husband, actor Yasir Nawaz, but about men in general.

Nida Yasir is a television host and actress who has been involved in several controversies over the years. She has been criticised for her insensitive and offensive comments, as well as her handling of interviews with guests.

In a recent interview, she was asked if she ever checks her husband’s mobile phone, to which she replied that she has never done so and does not even know his passcode.

She revealed that her children know the code, but they are afraid to tell her because they think it might lead to a fight if ‘she finds something out’.

When the interviewer asked if she was worried that something incriminating might be on her husband’s phone, Nida replied with a sigh, “Only a man who does not get a chance is noble.”

Yasir’s statement has sparked a debate on social media, with some people agreeing with her assessment of men, while others have accused her of being cynical.