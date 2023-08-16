Parsi community in India celebrates Nowruz

The Parsi community in India celebrated Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowruz, on August 16.

The festival has its roots in Zoroastrianism, one of the world’s oldest monotheistic religions.

It is a time for renewal and hope, as well as a celebration of Parsi culture and heritage.

On this day, people pray for good health, prosperity, and peace.

They also clean their homes and decorate them with flowers and greenery.

In some parts of India, people visit fire temples to offer prayers. And of course, no Parsi New Year celebration would be complete without delicious food! Parsis often cook traditional dishes such as prawn patio, mori dar, patra ni machhi, haleem, akoori, sali boti, saffron pulao, and falooda.

Parsi New Year is a beautiful and meaningful festival that celebrates the Parsi community’s rich history and culture. It is a time for renewal, hope, and joy.