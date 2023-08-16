Watch Live
Ertugrul sensation Gulsim Ali dazzles fans with breathtaking snaps

Turkish diva Gulsim bagged over 1.9m followers on social media handle
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 16, 2023
Turkish spiffy actress Gulsim Ali , who captivated the fans’ attention with her excellent acting skills in historical series “Dirilis: Ertugrul”, now mesmerised her fans with the breathtaking snaps.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet dropped a fresh set of snaps to stun her fans. In one of the photos, she is seen putting up a bluish outfit. In another of the clicks, she is seen posing for the photo, donning a striking ensemble in a navy blue colour

The “Gönül Dağı” star’s infectious smile took the stills to another level as her fans were dazzled in no time.

Her dedicated fans were in rush to pen their feedback in the comments section. One of the users penned, “Charming”. Another of the netizens was impressed with her eyes, saying, “Beautiful eyes”.

Due to her utter dedication and strong connection with her fans, Gulsim has amassed over 1.9 million followers on her Instagram handle.

