‘Fatima Jinnah’ web series soundtrack piques curiosity

The recently launched soundtrack of the highly anticipated web series, Fatima Jinnah, has added to everyone’s excitement.

The masterpiece, which has been composed by Estonia-based composer Shehryar Khan, makes beautiful, dramatic use of suspense.

The series itself revolves around the life of Fatima Jinnah. The three seasons will show three different times in her life.

The first season will contain two volumes and 10 episodes, starting in 1910 and will include her brother Muhammad Ali Jinnah as winner of the first Muslim seat in Bombay, World War I, the Lucknow Pact, the relationship between Jinnah and his future wife Ruttanbai Petit and Fatima Jinnah’s strained relationship with her future sister-in-law.

Prominent among those who will feature in the historical series are Aamir Qureshi (as Mohammad Ali Jinnah), Sarmad Khoosat (as Mahatma Gandhi), Usman Mukhtar (Allama Iqbal) and Sundas Farhan (Fatima Jinnah).

The cinematography has been taken care of by Salman Aslam.

Renowned actor Sajal Aly’s departure from this highly anticipated web series had generated significant buzz.

Director Danial K Afzal clarified the circumstances surrounding her exit, citing it as a matter of disassociation and not a withdrawal. The historical series revolves around the iconic political leader, earlier slated to be played by Sajal.