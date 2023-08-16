Arguments sought from lawyers on bail pleas of Khadijah Shah, other PTI activists

The Lahore High Court has sought arguments from lawyers on the bail pleas of PTI activists and supporters Khadija Shah, Alia Hamza and other suspects.

The court was hearing the bail petitions of the suspects in cases against the May 9 violent incidents.

The court summoned the lawyers for arguments on August 21.

The court then adjourned the hearing on bail petitions of the other suspects indefinitely.

A division bench headed by Justice Sultan Tanvir heard the bail petitions.

The suspects have filed post-arrest bail pleas.