Pakistan among top 10 countries with lengthiest constitutions

In the realm of legal documents and governance, some nations have penned their aspirations, laws, and principles into intricate and expansive constitutions.

These documents, like massive tomes, intricately weave together the societal fabric and values of their respective countries.

Here, we delve into the countries that have crafted the most lengthy and comprehensive constitutions, each a testament to their commitment to shaping a just and harmonious society.

India - 146,385 words

At the forefront stands India, a nation of rich diversity and deep history. Its constitution, an embodiment of the ideals and aspirations of a billion souls, boasts an impressive 146,385 words. Crafted in the aftermath of colonial rule, India’s constitution is a meticulous tapestry that lays the foundation for a democratic and pluralistic nation.

Nigeria - 66,263 words

Nigeria, a land of diverse cultures and peoples, follows closely with a constitution encompassing 66,263 words. This West African giant has intricately captured its aspirations for unity, justice, and progress within its legal framework. As Nigeria marches forward, its constitution continues to be a guiding light.

Brazil - 64,488 words

In the vibrant heart of South America, Brazil’s constitution, spanning 64,488 words, reflects the nation’s kaleidoscopic blend of cultures and landscapes. A constitutional mosaic, it encapsulates the nation’s dedication to social welfare, environmental protection, and the pursuit of a brighter future.

Mexico - 57,087 Words

Mexico’s constitution, a sprawling work of 57,087 words, weaves together its complex history and the aspirations of its people. From ancient civilizations to modern governance, Mexico’s constitution serves as a testament to its enduring spirit and commitment to progress.

Pakistan - 56,240 words

Pakistan’s constitution, composed of 56,240 words, reflects the nation’s journey from inception to the present day. A document of resilience, it outlines the path towards a just and equitable society, rooted in Islamic principles and democratic values.

*Credit: SAMAA TV*

Zimbabwe - 55,883 words

Amidst challenges and triumphs, Zimbabwe’s constitution, spanning 55,883 words, embodies the nation’s perseverance and determination. It outlines a vision for a prosperous and inclusive society, heralding a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s history.

Uganda - 49,448 words

Uganda’s constitution, a work of 49,448 words, echoes the nation’s commitment to unity, equality, and progress. Against a backdrop of diverse cultures and landscapes, this legal masterpiece paves the way for a harmonious and prosperous future.

Kenya - 48,818 words

Kenya’s constitution, composed of 48,818 words, reflects the nation’s pursuit of a just and equitable society. From the savannahs to the bustling cities, Kenya’s legal framework embodies its determination to embrace democracy and uphold human rights.

Colombia - 46,902 words

Nestled in the heart of South America, Colombia’s constitution, encompassing 46,902 words, reflects the nation’s intricate blend of history, culture, and values. A roadmap for peace, progress, and social justice, it guides Colombia towards a brighter future.

Guyana - 46,221

Guyana, a country on South America’s North Atlantic coast, is defined by its dense rainforest and constitutional comprising 46,221.