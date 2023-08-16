Hepatitis cases soar to 3.9 million in Punjab

In a concerning development, the number of hepatitis patients in Punjab has skyrocketed to over 3.9 million, underscoring a growing health crisis that demands immediate attention.

Official documents have revealed that out of the 217 clinics across Punjab, only a mere 23 have access to Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test facilities – a crucial tool for accurate hepatitis diagnosis – with less than 11% of clinics equipped with this.

As per reports, more than 981,000 PCR tests for hepatitis have been administered thus far.

Perhaps the most alarming discovery from the documents is that a significant 62% of the disease’s transmission is attributed to the repeated use of syringes.

Among the most affected are patients grappling with Hepatitis C, with more than 76,000 reported cases in Punjab. Hepatitis C is notorious for its ability to evolve into a chronic condition, leading to severe liver damage if left untreated.

This is compounded by recent screening data, which has unveiled an unsettling 138,000 cases of Hepatitis B. This number is a startling contrast to the previously registered four lakh cases of hepatitis B and C.