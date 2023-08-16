Xiaomi unveils K60 Ultra: 144Hz screen, 54MP camera, more!

Last December, Xiaomi shook up the tech world by launching the Redmi K60 series, which featured three powerful smartphones: Redmi K60, Redmi K60E, and Redmi K60 Pro. Now, the family is expanding with the latest addition, the much-anticipated Redmi K60 Ultra.

Unleash the power within: Dimensity 9200+ SoC and stunning design

Fuelling the heart of the Redmi K60 Ultra is the advanced Dimensity 9200+ SoC. Complemented by MIUI 14, this smartphone boasts up to a whopping 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

A true masterpiece in design, the Redmi K60 Ultra flaunts a dazzling 12-bit 6.67-inch 1.5K display. This screen showcases an impressive 2,600 nits peak brightness and groundbreaking 2,880Hz PWM dimming technology.

Immerse yourself: 144Hz refresh rate and cutting-edge graphics

Embrace the future of mobile gaming and visuals with the 144Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate of the Redmi K60 Ultra. Xiaomi proudly introduces the innovative X7 graphics chip, developed in partnership with Pixelworks.

This chip elevates your gaming experience by achieving a native frame rate of 144 FPS in 30 games, further enhanced to 100+ FPS through frame rate interpolation. Clarity and immersion are taken to new heights, thanks to the X7 chip’s strategic integration.

Visual brilliance: captivating camera island and OLED display

The Redmi K60 Ultra’s camera setup is nothing short of extraordinary. The rear boasts a sophisticated camera island, housing three lenses. Among them, a primary 54MP Sony IMX800 (effectively 50MP) takes the lead with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and remarkable 8K HDR10+ recording.

This island features the unique “metal dome DECO” design, an innovation by Xiaomi. The smartphone’s front is equally impressive with a 20MP camera, ensuring outstanding selfies and video calls.

Power to impress: swift charging and intelligent management

Revolutionizing the charging experience is the 5,000mAh battery within the Redmi K60 Ultra. Xiaomi’s ingenious self-developed P1 chip joins forces with the G1 chip for optimal battery management, ensuring you stay powered up when you need it most.

With a promise of 1.32 days of endurance, you can fully recharge your device in just 19 minutes using the included 120W charger.

Complete connectivity: features beyond expectation

The Redmi K60 Ultra doesn’t hold back when it comes to connectivity. With 5G capabilities, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, and versatile multi-function NFC, you’re always ready to connect.

Furthermore, the smartphone boasts impressive features such as 5000mm² stainless steel VC cooling, stereo speakers, dual-band GPS, and NavIC support. Notably, the Redmi K60 Ultra is the first in its line to achieve an IP68 rating, ensuring resilience against water and dust.

Pricing and availability

Available in captivating white, classic black, and vibrant green, the Redmi K60 Ultra offers multiple memory options to suit your needs. Prices start at CNY2,599 ($355/€325) for the 12GB/256GB variant and go up to CNY3,599 ($495/€450) for the top-tier 24GB/1TB version.

Initially launching through Xiaomi’s official Chinese website, enthusiasts worldwide await news of its availability in other markets.