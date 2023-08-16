India releases 141,000 cusecs into Pakistan; PDMA warns of flood in Sutlej

India has released 141,000 cusecs of water from the Pong Dam. As per the PDMA, a medium- to high-level flood is expected at Ganda Singh in Sutlej River in the next 24 hours.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, India released 141,000 cusecs of water from the Pong Dam built on the Beas River.

Moreover, the spokesman said 83,703 cusecs of water has been released into the Sutlej River by India from Bhakra Dam.

Collectively, a total of 225,663 cusecs of water has been released into the Sutlej River.

The PDMA spokesman further said that up to 125,000 cusecs of water will enter Pakistan’s territory from Hari-ke-Pattan.

Earlier, India had reportedly accelerated the process of filling Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej River and the Pong Dam on Beas River.

As soon as the dams would be filled, India will open the spillways due to which there may be a risk of new floods in the Sutlej river.

The Bhakra Dam constructed on Sutlej River only has a capacity of six feet remaining, while the Pong Dam on Beas River has a remaining filling capacity of 4.5 feet.

India will open the spillways as soon as the dams are filled, and the Flood Warning Center has issued an alert in this regard.

