How Rishi Sunak’s Hindu faith paves way to UK Prime Ministership

In an inspiring display of his deep-rooted beliefs, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed how his Hindu faith serves as a guiding force in his role as the leader of Britain.

Addressing an audience during a visit to the ongoing Ram Katha by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Jesus College, University of Cambridge, Sunak passionately highlighted the profound impact his faith has on his leadership style.

“I am here today not solely as a Prime Minister, but as a Hindu,” Sunak began, emphasizing the deeply personal nature of his faith.

Drawing parallels between his faith and his political responsibilities, he revealed, “Faith is my compass, directing me in every facet of life. The mantle of Prime Ministership is both an honor and a challenge, demanding tough decisions and unwavering resolve.

My faith infuses me with the courage, strength, and resilience to serve our nation to the best of my abilities.“

Sunak, the first British Indian-origin Prime Minister, recounted a significant moment from his journey.

He recounted with pride the instance when, as the first British Indian Chancellor in 2020, he illuminated Diwali diyas outside No. 11 Downing Street, symbolizing a cultural fusion of his heritage and his political office.

The backdrop of the event, an imposing image of Lord Hanuman, evoked a sense of introspection for Sunak.

Drawing an analogy with his own work environment, he humorously shared, “Much like the golden Ganesha that sits on my desk at 10 Downing Street, Lord Hanuman’s presence is a constant reminder for me to listen, reflect, and then act.”

The Prime Minister’s journey was rooted in his upbringing in Southampton, where he fondly recalled joining his parents and family in temple activities. “Growing up, our local mandir in Southampton was a central part of my life.

Participating in havans, pujas, and aartis, and even serving lunch and prasad with my siblings and cousins, left an indelible mark on my values,“ Sunak reminisced.

He expounded on the shared values between his faith and British ethos, emphasizing that concepts like selfless service, devotion, and duty (sewa) resonated deeply across both traditions.

Sunak pointedly expressed his gratitude to the previous generation, whose dedication paved the way for the opportunities of today, while urging his contemporaries to reciprocate by giving back to society.

As the sun sets on this eventful day, Rishi Sunak’s commitment to leadership fortified by his Hindu faith shines as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the nation. Just as the radiant diya dispels darkness, Sunak’s conviction to his beliefs illuminates his path as he steers the course of Britain’s destin