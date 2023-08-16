Zynga steps into NFT space with Sugartown, web3 Ethereum-powered game

Zynga, the mastermind behind hit casual games like FarmVille and Words With Friends, is embarking on an exciting new venture with the upcoming blockchain game Sugartown. This innovative gaming experience will harness the potential of Ethereum-based NFTs to create an interactive world like no other.

Introducing Sugartown: unique Ethereum NFT game

In a significant stride towards the future of gaming, Zynga has introduced Sugartown, an imaginative realm where players will engage with captivating gameplay driven by Ethereum NFTs. Through a portal opened by three adventurous farm animals, a whimsical dimension known as Sugartown comes to life.

Embracing the power of Ethereum and NFTs

Sugartown’s gameplay will be underpinned by the revolutionary concept of Ethereum NFTs. These non-fungible tokens will be essential for players, providing access to the enchanting world of Sugartown and the intriguing assortment of free-to-play minigames it houses.

Ora NFTs: your gateway to Sugartown

Zynga plans to release a limited series of 10,000 Ora NFTs later this year. These tokens will serve as the key to unlock the Sugartown experience, allowing players to delve into a world brimming with excitement and adventure.

Staking Ora NFTs: accumulating in-game currency

Beyond access, Ora NFTs hold another compelling feature: players can choose to “stake” their tokens, leading to the accumulation of Sugar—an in-game currency designed to enhance the Sugartown experience.

Zynga’s vision for web3 gaming

Matt Wolf, Zynga’s Vice President of web3 gaming, envisions a future where players are empowered through an enduring web3 platform teeming with captivating games. Sugartown’s creation is an embodiment of this vision, tailored to resonate with the native web3 market while gradually expanding to captivate a broader audience.

Building on a legacy: Zynga’s evolution

Having left an indelible mark on the gaming industry since its establishment in 2007, Zynga first gained widespread recognition with the launch of casual favourites like “FarmVille” and “Words With Friends” in 2009.

Zynga’s ongoing journey into blockchain gaming

Zynga’s fascination with blockchain-based games was first unveiled in late 2021, and the revelation of Sugartown is a testament to their commitment to exploring this innovative domain. Their journey was further augmented by the acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two Interactive in the previous year, solidifying their shared dedication to revolutionize gaming through blockchain technology.