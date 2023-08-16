Massive petrol price hike leads transporters to raise fares up to Rs150

After the massive midnight hike in petrol prices, travel will now become more expensive for the poor, as the All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation has decided to increase fares by Rs100 to Rs150.

Federation Chairman Asmatullah Niazi has said that the daily increase in prices of petroleum products has destroyed their business, as the petrol price increase affects public transport as well.

Niazi says a notification of the new fares is ready, and will be applicable from tomorrow after consultations with all transporters.

He further said the fares of public transport to different cities will increase by Rs150.

He also claimed that the transporters had not increased the fares when the prices of petroleum products were increased earlier.

The transport owners representative said the current fare from Lahore to Rawalpindi is Rs2,550, which will now be Rs2,650.

The fare from Lahore to Peshawar is currently Rs3,200, while it will now be Rs3,350; while the cost of travel from Lahore to Faisalabad right now is Rs1,180, which will be increased to Rs1,300.

Moreover, the current fare for travelling from Lahore to Sargodha is Rs1,250, and will be increased to Rs1,375.

The fare for travelling from Lahore to Bahawalpur as of now is Rs2,500, while it will be raised to Rs2,650 after an increase in the fares.