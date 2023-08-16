Who was Darren Kent?

In the bustling streets of Essex, a voice with a distinct gravelly Cockney accent echoed - that of Darren Kent.

Darren Kent passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, after a long battle with several health issues.

He suffered from osteoporosis and arthritis and also had a rare skin disease.

Born and raised in a vibrant region, Kent’s journey through the entertainment industry showcased his exceptional range as an actor, director, writer, and producer.

Though his life was tragically cut short, his impact continues to resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless admirers of his work.

Kent’s journey began when he stepped onto the stage at Italia Conti in 2007. Following his college studies, he embarked on a unique path as a Pontins Bluecoat, where he honed his stage presence and charisma, captivating audiences with his magnetic performances. It was on the silver screen, however, that Kent’s star truly began to rise.

His acting debut came in the form of the 20th Century Fox film ‘Mirrors,’ a milestone that marked the start of his cinematic journey. Renowned for his commitment to his craft, Kent’s dedication was recognized in 2012 when he secured the prestigious ‘Best Actor’ Award at the Van D’or Awards Ceremony.

His portrayal of the character Danny in the movie ‘Sunnyboy’ solidified his reputation as a powerhouse performer.

Kent’s name became synonymous with acting excellence, and his role in the legendary HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’ catapulted him into international recognition.

His portrayal of Goatherd, a grieving father, in the show’s fourth season left an indelible mark on the series and its viewers.

Kent also appeared in ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’.

Beyond the realm of acting, Kent delved into the realms of writing, directing, and producing, revealing a multi-faceted creative genius.

In 2021, the BBC tapped into his directorial prowess for the series ‘The Break,’ a testament to his versatility and expertise behind the camera.

The last acting role he took on was in Birds Sorrow, a short film that was released in 2023.