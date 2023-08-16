Women’s World Cup 2023 : Where to watch Australia vs England semi-final clash

In a clash that promises to be a nail-biting encounter, co-hosts Australia are set to face off against the unbeaten favorites, England, in the semi-finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The stage is set for an epic battle as both teams vie for a historic spot in their first-ever Women’s World Cup final.

Australia’s journey through the tournament has been nothing short of spectacular, with the Matildas capturing the nation’s heart with their dramatic penalty shootout victory against France in the quarter-finals. The exhilarating match has become the most-watched sporting event in Australia since the memorable 2000 Olympic Games, igniting a wave of World Cup fever across the country.

On the other side, England has been a force to be reckoned with, displaying their resilience in their previous game against Colombia. After conceding an early lead, the Lionesses fought back with determination, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory in the knockout fixture. Their unbeaten streak throughout the tournament has solidified their position as the team to beat.

Match date and time

The Women’s World Cup semi-final between Australia and England will take place on Wednesday, 16 August.

The kick-off time is 11:00 AM UK time (BST).

Venue

The match will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Broadcast information

The match will be broadcasted on various platforms

BBC One

You can watch the match live on BBC One. Coverage will begin at 10:00 AM.

BBC iPlayer

The match will also be available for streaming on the BBC iPlayer.

CNN News 18

You can watch the match on CNN News 18.

Sportsstar and WION

The match will also be available for streaming on the Sportsstar WION website or platform.